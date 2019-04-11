Solskjaer will target £30m Premier League ace in transfer market to fill key position in Man United starting XI

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Ander Herrera.

The Senegalese ace has been a standout performer for the Toffees this season, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions and enhancing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most consistent players.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer will target the 29-year-old in the summer transfer market, as he aims to fill a key position in his starting XI at Old Trafford.

ES reports that one of United’s regular holding midfielders Ander Herrera is likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his current contract.

The Spaniard is expected to complete a switch to Paris Saint Germain, having failed to negotiate terms on a new deal with United officials over the last few months.

In his absence, the Red Devils will have a gap in midfield which needs to be plugged quickly and Gueye is at the top of Solskjaer’s wish list.

As per ES – the Everton stalwart could be available for around £30 million, which is a reasonable sum for a player who has already proved himself in the Premier League.

United are preparing for a summer of wholesale changes, with the club set to grant Solskjaer a war chest to mould a squad capable of challenging for silverware across all competitions once again.

It is believed that the Norwegian is aiming to bring in at least five new players and Gueye would be an excellent first addition who could soften the blow of Herrera’s departure considerably.

ES states that West Ham’s Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez are also on United’s radar, but Gueye is the more affordable option and thusly, less of a gamble.

This particular story could gather pace in the coming weeks, particularly if Solskjaer’s side continue their recent slide, with the need for reinforcements to be brought in becoming clearer as the season draws to a close.