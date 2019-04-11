Menu

‘Take my ankle’ and ‘absolutely gutted’ – These Tottenham fans react to news that Harry Kane’s injury is ‘significant’

Tottenham fans’ worst fears have all but been confirmed by the north London club, it’s understood that Harry Kane’s ankle injury is ‘significant’. The star injured himself against City.

According to an injury update recently posted to Tottenham’s official website, Kane has suffered a “significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle”, the update from Spurs highlights that the 25-year-old will continue to be assessed over the coming week.

Although it hasn’t explicitly been stated that the injury will rule Kane out for the rest of the season, the term ‘significant’ suggests that this is the case.

Kane suffered the ankle injury in the early stages of the second-half of Tuesday night’s clash against City, the England captain came out worse for wear after a clash with compatriot Fabian Delph.

Fans initially suspected that the injury would be quite serious, as Kane struggled when he hobbled off the pitch. The star also left Tottenham’s new stadium on crutches. Take a look here.

Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season. The England captain would’ve been competing for the Golden Boot if it wasn’t for his essentially season-ending injury.

Tottenham will be hoping that they can salvage a place in the top four without Kane, the star usually finishes the season on a high – so he’ll be a massive miss to Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the run-in to the end of the campaign.

Kane needs to fully focus on his recovery and that could see the England captain reject the chance to play in the UEFA Nations League finals in the summer, as Three Lions captain he will be a massive miss – but considering that this isn’t the first serious injury to his left ankle, the best move for his career could be not rushing his return to the field.

Check out some reaction to the injury news below:

Tottenham host already relegated Huddersfield this weekend before they play the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

