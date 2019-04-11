Tottenham injury news: Boost for Pochettino, hopeful ace can play key role still

Tottenham are reportedly hopeful that Dele Alli can still feature for them between now and the end of the season despite picking up a hand injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the knock in the closing stages of the win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

Coupled with Harry Kane being forced to limp straight down the tunnel with an ankle injury, it was a nightmare night for Mauricio Pochettino despite the result.

With the second leg to come next week coupled with the ongoing battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Argentine tactician can’t afford to be without two of his leading stars for such a crucial run of games.

According to The Daily Mail, he may not have to be as it’s suggested that after a scan on his hand, Spurs remain hopeful that Alli can play on with some sort of protection to ensure that the injury isn’t worsened while on the pitch.

As seen in the video below, the England international was spotted wearing a cast on his hand on Tuesday night, and so he could be forced to get used to a similar type of protection in order to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

According to the Evening Standard, it’s likely that he will sit out against Huddersfield this weekend, but with that crucial second leg at the Etihad to come next Wednesday night, Pochettino could be handed a major boost and have him available as they try and see out the tie.