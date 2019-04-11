Video: Aaron Ramsey finishes superb Arsenal team move to break deadlock vs Napoli

Arsenal drew first blood in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Napoli as Aaron Ramsey bagged the opening goal.

The visitors looked a threat early on, but it was the Gunners who broke the deadlock through Ramsey after a wonderful team move, as seen in the video below.

SEE MORE: £32m Serie A superstar eager to seal Premier League transfer with Arsenal and Tottenham poised to swoop

Following some patient build-up play, Ramsey was found in space in the box and the Welshman produced a composed finish to give his side the lead.

It will undoubtedly be crucial for Unai Emery’s side to take a positive result with them into the second leg next week, and Ramsey has certainly given them the perfect start with a stylish goal from start to finish.

From a Napoli perspective though, they’ll undoubtedly be disappointed with the way in which they gave away possession so easily to allow the Arsenal attack to carve through them.