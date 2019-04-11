Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown shocked viewers tuning into the Gunners’ clash against Napoli this evening, when he told presenter Jake Humphrey that he could “put him away”.

The former Arsenal defender certainly didn’t see the funny side to BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey sarcastically making a joke after Keown pointed out that it “It’s very obviously only half-time in the tie…”, Humphrey got one over Keown after he interjected, saying: “Great observation, Martin”.

Keown reacted angrily and replied: “You trying to put me away, Jake? I’ll put you away.”

It was surprising to see Keown react in the way he did, we don’t know as of yet if this is just what the banter is like between the pair or if Keown genuinely took offence to Humphrey’s comments.

Check out the bizarre incident below:

Check out some reaction to Keown’s outburst:

Martin Keown telling Josh Humphries that he will ‘put him away’ live on air ?? #ARSNAP @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/Mz0Km8vt93 — Daniel Edwards (@edwoodsy7_dan) April 11, 2019

Martin Keown offering to put Jake Humphrey’s away was arguably the perfect way to cap off a great night of footie for the Mighty Gunners — Sam Jennings (@Sam_Jennings1) April 11, 2019

Martin Keown: ‘It feels like it’s only half time in the tie.’ Jake Humphrey: ‘Great observation Martin’ ? — Andy (@AJR2022) April 11, 2019

Martin Keown: "It's very obviously half-time in the tie." Incredible insight. pic.twitter.com/OINtyYnNEX — 888sport (@888sport) April 11, 2019

I live for Martin Keown breaking balls on BT Sport — George Ohlsen ? (@GeorgeOhlsen) April 11, 2019

Many football fans wouldn’t have thought that Arsenal would win in such a comfortable manner tonight, if the Gunners perform like this against Napoli in the second-leg – it will be hard not to see them as favourites to lift the Europa League.