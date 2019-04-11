Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has extended the Gunners’ lead against Serie A giants Napoli this evening, the star produced a lovely bit of skill before his shot was deflected into the net.

Just ten minutes after Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the north London side (take a look here), Torreira charged forward from midfielder and produced a lovely piece of skill to get past Spanish midfielder Fabian.

After the combative Uruguayan stunned Fabian he fired a shot towards goal, which was turned into the back of the net by stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

Check out the goal below:

Unai Emery’s side have looked expectational tonight, they could well be the favourites for the competitions if they can continue to perform like this.