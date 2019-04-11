Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has scored a crucial header to give the Blues the lead against Slavia Prague this evening, Sarri’s side have been very underwhelming tonight.

The Blues broke the deadlock in the 86th minute of the clash, substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek showcased his talents when he surged past his man before switching the play to Willian, the Brazil international floated in an inch-perfect cross into the box that was headed in by Spaniard Marcos Alonso.

Alonso wasn’t having the best of games, but he still managed to come up with the goods – which will lift a massive weight off of Chelsea’s shoulders ahead of the second-leg of the tie.

Check out the goal below:

Chelsea make the breakthrough late on! ? A sublime cross by Willian and a thumping header from Marcos Alonso! Big. Away. Goal. ? pic.twitter.com/lApLKVYaw2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 11, 2019

Chelsea certainly weren’t convincing this evening, Sarri did heavily rotate his side, but they should have played much better.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that their side don’t play like this against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.