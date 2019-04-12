Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham are reportedly all eyeing a move for Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr this summer to bolster their attacking options.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

SEE MORE: ‘You’re an amazing man’ – These Arsenal fans react to wonderful gesture from Mesut Ozil

Further, he has shown useful versatility too, as he has played on both flanks as well as through the middle to showcase his quality.

It would appear as though that form has earned him interest from the Premier League, with the three giants noted above said to be interested in prising him away from France this summer, as reported by Calciomercato.

It’s questionable as to whether United need another winger though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently boasting several options in that department.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are all currently battling for places in the final third in his starting XI, while Juan Mata’s contract is set to expire this summer.

In turn, that’s a lot of competition for places already, and so it’s difficult to see where Sarr would fit in.

In contrast, he could certainly add a new dynamic to either Arsenal or Tottenham, with the Gunners boasting plenty of quality attackers, but most of whom prefer to play more centrally with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in mind.

Sarr would offer width and pace out wide, and would similarly benefit Tottenham given the options available to Mauricio Pochettino.

Time will tell if Rennes can be persuaded to sell though, as his contract runs until 2021 and so they will be under no real pressure to sell him this summer.

Nevertheless, should one of the clubs in question submit a sizeable bid, they will perhaps be forced to consider an exit.