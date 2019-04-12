Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock charged by FA over controversial referee comments

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is in hot water with the FA after he was charged over comments he made about Premier League officials.

The comments came after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the end of last month, with Warnock being left incensed by the decisions that went against Cardiff as they squandered a lead to lose 2-1.

Given that they are currently scrapping for their Premier League survival this season, sitting five points adrift of safety with just six games to go, it’s no wonder that tension is high.

However, as noted by The Sun, he could now face a touchline ban for blasting the officials, as although he was perhaps trying to be jovial about the situation the next day, he seemingly only managed to land himself in more trouble.

“It’s the best league in the world but the worst officials,” he said immediately after the game. “They don’t understand what is at stake. They shouldn’t make mistakes at this level.”

Further, he added the next day: “When I came home, my wife said to me, ‘Darling, if you had wanted to thump the referee and linesman, I wouldn’t have stopped you’.

“It was so unjust. It’s unbelievable. I can’t describe my feelings.”

It’s added that Warnock has until Tuesday to respond to the charge against him, but he will undoubtedly be eager to focus his players on the task in hand rather than his issues off the pitch.

Cardiff face Burnley on Saturday afternoon, with three points crucial to giving them a real confidence boost in their bid to beat the drop this season.