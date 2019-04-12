Cesc Fabregas has subtle dig at Maurizio Sarri as he discusses Chelsea exit

Cesc Fabregas has opened up on his exit from Chelsea, and has taken what could be perceived as a cheeky dig at Maurizio Sarri over his treatment of Jorginho.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 31-year-old joined Monaco in January after seeing his playing time dramatically reduced at Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri’s arrival last summer.

The Italian tactician opted to bring Jorginho with him from Napoli, and that in turn pushed Fabregas down the pecking order in Chelsea’s midfield.

Given Jorginho has such a crucial role in Sarri’s side and the pair know each other very well having worked together for so long, it was always going to be difficult for Fabregas or any other player for that matter to force the Italian international out of the team on a regular basis.

The former Blues ace has discussed his decision to leave Chelsea, and he has made what can be interpreted as a cheeky dig over the relationship Sarri has with his preferred holding midfielder.

“All the time for me it’s important to have a new objective in my head,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “I was at Chelsea and I could have renewed my contract and stayed there but a new coach came with a player that for him was like his son.

“For me it was difficult to play every single game and that’s what I want to do. I love football. I don’t want to just be happy to play for Chelsea.

“For whatever reason it was impossible for me even if I was better, or someone else is better, to play every match and I decided to come to a project that was different for me and I think it will give me so much satisfaction.”

It may well be that Fabregas was simply making a sincere comment and was being completely frank about how he saw the situation develop with Sarri and Jorginho arriving at Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it still sounds as though he remains a little disappointed with the way in which his stint in west London eventually came to an end.