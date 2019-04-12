Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Huesca: These fans delighted with key Valverde decision

Barcelona face Huesca in La Liga on Saturday, and coach Ernesto Valverde has opted to rest several key players with Manchester United in mind.

The Catalan giants secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this week, and will host the Red Devils at the Nou Camp in the return leg on Tuesday night.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola set for scrap with Barcelona as Man City eye €50m+ rated target

With that in mind, Valverde has opted to leave several stalwarts out of his squad to face Huesca this weekend, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets being handed a crucial rest.

Given that Barcelona boast an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid with just seven games to go this season, it’s undoubtedly the sensible thing to keep his players fresh for that showdown with United.

As seen in the tweets below, the decision has unsurprisingly gone done very well with the supporters, with many of them expressing their delight with the decision to leave Messi out in particular.

The 31-year-old also sustained a facial injury after a collision with Chris Smalling earlier this week, and so the decision to rest him will also allow him to fully recover from that knock.

Nevertheless, it’s still a strong Barcelona squad that will take on bottom-of-the-table Huesca, as the reigning Spanish champions have plenty of quality depth with the likes of Malcom, Ousmane Dembele and Kevin-Prince Boateng arguably hoping to get the nod this weekend.

Much needed rest for the goat. — MessiMantra-? (@Sathish_Cule) April 12, 2019

Valverde has learnt the lesson? — Don Bartomeu? (@CharanReborn) April 12, 2019

Vamos Valverde!! — Fuad Flea (@Haezhen) April 12, 2019

Valverde is finally doing what I want — Joshua Ozorji (@ozorjijoshua) April 12, 2019

Thank you Ernesto Valverde ? — Feras ?? (@fofobasha) April 12, 2019

Vamos Valverde ?? — ??? (@Naa_Cheese_) April 12, 2019

Good, good

Resting Messi and co

Great one valverde ?? — Peter? (@peterr_nm) April 12, 2019

So good to not see Messi and Suarez on the squad list. They need the rest. — jonathan rosales (@jonathanjahre) April 12, 2019