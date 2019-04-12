Man Utd tracking 18-year-old starlet with €30m offer touted to bolster key area of Solskjaer’s squad

Man Utd are reportedly considering launching a bid for Saint Etienne youngster William Saliba as he enjoys a break-out season this year.

The 18-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this year after coming through the youth ranks, while he has also been capped at U19 level for France.

Saint-Etienne have a reputation for bringing through quality young players, and so Saliba could yet be the next big talent off that conveyor belt.

However, question marks have been raised over how long he will remain in his homeland, as Calciomercato report, via Le10Sport, that Man Utd have set their sights on him and could even submit a €30m offer to try and prise him away from the French club.

That is a significant fee for a young player who has yet to prove that he can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis though, and so it would surely be considered a major gamble from the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, they will undoubtedly have been paying close attention to his development and qualities, and if they deem him to be worthy of such an investment, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have an exciting young prospect at his disposal next season.

It’s certainly an area in which they must improve, as Man Utd have conceded 43 goals in 32 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

Despite having a whole host of options in that department with the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, perhaps a long-term solution is needed and time will tell if Saliba emerges as the man to fill the void moving forward.