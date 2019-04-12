Manchester United make £90M transfer offer for world class superstar as club look to smash world-record

Manchester United have reportedly made a £90M transfer offer for Napoli and Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly, with the club looking to smash the world-record fee for a defender.

According to the Sun, unnamed reports in Italy have suggested that the Red Devils have submitted a £90M offer to Napoli for Koulibaly, a fee that is £15M higher than the £75M Liverpool paid to sign Virgil Van Dijk last year (fee as per the Sun).

If United were to succeed in this swoop for Koulibaly, it would set a new world-record for highest fee paid for a defender, and given Koulibaly’s form whilst at Napoli, a deal like this would definitely be worth it.

The Senegalese international has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders on the planet during his time with the Italian giants, something the Red Devils could definitely do with given their displays at the back this year.

United have conceded 43 goals in the Premier League this year, a total that is higher than all of their top-six rivals, and is the same amount that 15th-placed Newcastle have conceded.

Bringing Koulibaly would definitely go a long way to solving Man United’s defensive troubles, something that 27-year-old is definitely capable of doing if his performances with Napoli are anything to go off.

If United were to sign Koulibaly, as well as one or two other defenders for their wing-back roles, it could be the moves the club need to solve their defensive issues and become a rock at the back once again.

Watch this space, United fans…