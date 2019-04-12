Manchester United submit £103M transfer offer for potential Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, a player they’re viewing as a replacement for current superstar Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been on fire since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager back in December, however despite this, rumours of a potential departure from Old Trafford have been rife.

And it seems like the Red Devils may have accepted that they’re not going to keep Pogba if this report is anything to go off.

As per Don Balon, United are on the lookout for a replacement for the Frenchman as they believe keeping him at the club is going to be very difficult, with it also noted that Real Madrid are firmly in the hunt for the player.

Don Balon’s report also states that United are going to invest the money they get for Pogba back into their squad, with Solskjaer’s side having now submitted an offer of €120M (£103M) for Spanish international Saul, a total that’s more than what rivals Man City have offered.

If Pogba does end up leaving, United would have themselves a more-than-capable replacement for the French international, as Saul has shown during his time with Atletico that he has what it takes to fill any potential void left by the former Juventus man.

Saul’s box-to-box play style, combined with his quality passing range and ability, would make him a great replacement for Pogba should the World Cup winner end up sealing a move away from Old Trafford.

Seems like United are trying to get their summer business done early this year…