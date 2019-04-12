Pochettino delivers latest Harry Kane injury update as Tottenham face anxious wait

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that they’ll know the full extent of Harry Kane’s injury blow next week.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances to lead Tottenham’s charge.

However, they were dealt a huge blow in midweek as the England international was forced off in the Champions League clash with Manchester City after picking up what looked to be a nasty ankle injury.

Spurs have since confirmed that Kane has suffered ligament damage following the tackle by Fabian Delph, as Kane was forced to limp straight down the tunnel.

Pochettino spoke at his press conference on Friday and revealed that they’ll have a clearer picture of the situation next week, and so until then, Tottenham face an anxious wait to determine if Kane will be able to feature again this season.

Unfortunately for them, it surely looks unlikely at this stage.

“We’ll see,” he told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports. “There’s still five weeks and we need to assess, but it’s going to be difficult for sure. It’s going to be tough.

“It looks like a similar [injury he suffered against United], but next week we’ll have a proper answer because he needs to see the specialist and see his rehab.

“We need to assess him every day but [we need] to have proper answers to see when he possibly can start training with the team, but today it is impossible to give a date.”

It couldn’t have come at a worse time for Spurs, as not only will they hope to defend their 1-0 advantage against City in the second leg of their quarter-final tie next week, but they are still in the middle of a real battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Pochettino’s men sit in fourth place with just six games to go, with Arsenal just a point adrift while Man Utd are three points off the pace in a race that should now go down to the wire.

Not having Kane to lead the line and fire in the goals to take them closer to their objectives will be a huge setback, as will Dele Alli also suffering an injury in the clash with City which has made him a doubt to face Huddersfield this weekend.