Solskjaer abandons pursuit of £35m starlet as Man Utd target experienced ace instead

Man Utd will reportedly switch their focus to Paris Saint-Germain ace Thomas Meunier instead of targeting Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As noted by The Daily Mail last month, it had been suggested that the Red Devils would launch a £35m move for the 21-year-old this summer.

That would have made sense to offer long-term solutions at right-back with Antonio Valencia set to see his current contract expire this summer, while Ashley Young turns 34 this summer.

However, The Sun now report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has changed his plans, as with Diogo Dalot impressing since he took charge at Man Utd in December, the Norwegian tactician wishes to add more experience instead to complement what he already has in his squad.

In turn, that could now lead to a swoop for Meunier instead, with the 27-year-old Belgian international making 88 appearances for PSG since joining them in 2016, while winning a whole host of domestic trophies in that time.

Further, he has 30 caps for Belgium to his name, and with his defensive and attacking qualities in mind, he could be a great fit at Old Trafford.

Time will tell though if that’s a transfer strategy that United do now pursue, as there is still time for things to change between now and the summer.

In the more immediate future, their focus will be on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

That in turn will undoubtedly put them in a stronger position to attract the top names this summer, with Meunier undoubtedly more inclined to want to be playing in Europe’s premier competition having had the experience of doing so with PSG already.

In contrast, Wan-Bissaka is still establishing himself as a top player, and a move to Man Utd would be a huge moment for his career if they do still attempt to prise him away from Palace.