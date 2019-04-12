Talks held: Arsenal looking to beat Liverpool to transfer of £34.5M Champions League star

Arsenal have reportedly held talks over potentially signing Ajax and Brazil winger David Neres, a player who’s also being targeted by Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Neres has been a shining star for Dutch giants Ajax this season, scoring 12 and assisting 15 in all competitions, form that eventually saw him earn his first ever cap for Brazil earlier this year.

And it seems like a number of clubs have picked up on Neres’ potential this season if this report is anything to go off.

The Telegraph note that Arsenal, as well as Man United and Chelsea, are all in the hunt for the youngster, with the Gunners having already held talks over sealing a move for the 22-year-old, who’s reported to cost at least £34.5M (€40M).

Le10Sport have reportedly recently that, via the Mirror, Liverpool are in the hunt for the Brazilian, however the Reds are yet to make an offer for the player, something that suggest the Gunners may be leading the race to sign Neres ahead of the Reds given this news from the Telegragh.

Neres has been a key player for Ajax this season, with the Brazilian international’s performance helping the club reach the Champions League quarter finals.

The former Sao Paulo man has scored twice and assisted twice in the competition this term, a total that has helped Ajax to get on the brink of qualifying for the semi finals.

Neres scored in his side’s 1-1 draw with Juventus earlier this week, a result that will give Ajax hope of beating the Old Lady and moving into the semi finals, where they’re set to take on either Man City or Spurs should they do so.

The north London side could definitely do with a player like Neres, as they aren’t exactly blessed with options to choose from out wide.

The Brazilian would add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack, something that could be key if the Gunners are to get their hands on any silverware in the near future.