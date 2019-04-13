Amateur footballer Lee Taylor jailed for 10 years after driving into fans in rage

Lee Taylor, an amateur footballer from South Wales has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of dangerous driving and GBH.

As reported by The Sun, the 35-year-old was taunted during a 5-0 loss over his weight, and his response was to drive his car into them as he completely lost his temper.

It’s added that 11 people were injured in the incident, fortunately none were seriously hurt, with the supporters aged between 14 and 19.

“You were angry and acted to exact your revenge on those who had dented your fragile ego,” the judge is quoted as saying when sentencing Taylor. “The spat between two boys could have been defused by any adult with an ounce of common sense but you did not have that.

“Luckily none of the boys were seriously injured but the jury found that your intention was to do them serious harm.

“The events of this evening show that you have lost none of your hair trigger temper.”

It’s a shocking case in truth as Taylor evidently lost his head in a moment of madness after being mocked, and he has paid the price for that with his sentence in prison.