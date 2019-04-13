Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and QPR are reportedly on a list of English clubs that the wealthy owners of PSG are considering purchasing.

According to The Telegraph, Qatar Sports investments are now considering their next project and that search will take them to England.

However, it’s added that their likely strategy is to target a Championship club with plenty of potential to grow and with a strong fanbase, and that has reportedly led them to consider Villa, Forest and QPR.

It remains to be seen which path they opt to follow, but the news will certainly excite the fans in question as they will undoubtedly be aware of what QSI have done for PSG over the last eight years in turning them into a European powerhouse.

While the standard in Ligue 1 can be questioned as the capital club have still continued to fall short in the Champions League, there is no denying that they have become a real force in European football under QSI on and off the pitch and have signed some world-class players given the financial strength that they boast.

With Villa enjoying a strong finish to the season to keep their playoff hopes alive, they are arguably the most appealing prospect given that they have been a mainstay in the Premier League and have a significant fanbase in the West Midlands and globally.

Nevertheless, Forest and QPR also have their strong points to make an argument to warrant being purchased too, and so it promises to be a fascinating next step for QSI to see if they can replicate their success in France with a club in England too.