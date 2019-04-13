Classy gesture from Liverpool to family after dad racially abused during legends game

Liverpool have shown their class after giving tickets to a family to the game against Chelsea on Sunday after the dad was racially abused at the recent Legends game.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, Steven Gallagher was handed a suspended sentence and banned from Anfield after the Malik family were targeted with disgusting racial slurs during the game between Liverpool Legends and Milan Glorie.

However, the experience left Amir Malik’s son in tears after his first live match was ruined by the drunken lout in a day that the family will want to try and forget.

To their credit though, Liverpool have done their part to restore their faith in the matchday experience at Anfield by offering the Malik family tickets to watch the game against Chelsea this weekend, as noted by The Mirror.

It’s a great gesture from the club and one that has been welcomed by the family who thanked the Reds on Twitter, and it’s just hoped that they come away from the ground on Sunday having had a great day at the football with one less moron in the stands.

Sadly, this is just one in a spate of unsavoury racist incidents in recent weeks, with Mohamed Salah and Kalidou Koulibaly on the receiving end of disgraceful slurs as well as the England team experiencing it on their recent trip to Montenegro.

More undoubtedly needs to be done not only in the stadiums, but also outside too if we are to hopefully eradicate racism from the game and society as a whole as evidently it hasn’t magically gone away and is still very prevalent.