Juventus prepared to sacrifice superstar in order to fund €100m+ swoop for starlet

Juventus are reportedly considering selling Paulo Dybala in order to raise the funds required to swoop for Benfica starlet Joao Felix.

Dybala, 25, has been an instrumental figure for the Bianconeri since joining them in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 176 appearances for the club while helping them to dominate domestically with three consecutive Serie A titles and Coppa Italia trophies.

SEE MORE: Video: Juventus superstar Ronaldo makes young mascot’s night with classy gesture before kick-off against Ajax

However, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the Argentine international has struggled to have the same impact, while even falling out of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up at times.

He’s managed just 10 goals and six assists in 37 appearances so far this season, and that in turn has raised question marks about his future in Turin.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s now been claimed that Juventus could sell him this summer in order to help finance their move for Joao Felix.

It’s suggested that the 19-year-old will cost in excess of €100m, and so Juventus will have to make a sacrifice in order to not only help fund the swoop, but also to make space in the squad given that they have plenty of competition for places already in the attacking third.

Felix has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists across senior and youth level in 36 appearances.

With the expectation that he will only continue to improve and develop his game, he could be an exciting addition in Turin, pairing him up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to help him take his game to the next level.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen though, as Dybala will surely be eager to remain at Juve to win more major honours, but if the club are indeed planning on selling, that could force him to consider his options this summer.