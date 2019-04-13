Lyon boss Bruno Genesio saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Nantes on Friday, as it came after reports of a major bust-up between key members of his squad.

The Ligue 1 outfit remain in a scrap to secure Champions League qualification for next season, but that didn’t stop Genesio from dropping Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Marcelo to the bench, while Ferland Mendy wasn’t included in the squad at all due to injury.

According to The Sun, his decision came after reports of a huge bust-up in training between the quartet, with Fekir said to have clashed with Marcelo, while Depay and Mendy came to blows too.

It remains to be seen how the situation is handled moving forward with just a handful of games remaining this season, with Lyon still having a huge amount at stake between now and the end of the campaign.

In order to meet their objectives, they will surely need their top stars, but naturally, Genesio can’t have such reported in-fighting going on either and opted to take his own form of disciplinary action.

Depay has bagged eight goals and 14 assists in 41 appearances so far this season, while Fekir has contributed 12 goals and seven assists in 34 outings.

Coupled with the influence of Mendy and Marcelo in defence, that quartet is fundamental to their success and so it would come as no surprise if Lyon bring them back into the fold next time out when they face Angers next Friday night.