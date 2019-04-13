Jose Mourinho has been out of work since December, but the former Man Utd boss is keeping himself busy and was back watching a Premier League game on Saturday.

The wait goes on to see where the Portuguese tactician goes next, as after a tumultuous end to his spell in charge at Old Trafford, he is taking his time on his next decision.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho rejects Euro giants, Antonio Conte in talks to take job instead

As well as featuring regularly as a pundit on various shows, Mourinho is seemingly eager to keep a close eye on the action as he weighs up his next move, with question marks remaining over which league he could return to.

As seen in the tweet below from Sky Sports, he was spotted at Fulham’s clash with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, although it’s fair to say that he probably won’t be taking charge of either club next season as he will have loftier ambitions moving forward.

Nevertheless, it just goes to show his love for the game and desire to build his knowledge that he’s still attending games and keeping his ear to the ground, perhaps even scouting possible future signings that could fit in his plans at his next club.

It would be fascinating to know why he was at the game on Saturday, as perhaps the 56-year-old was simply back in London and fancied taking in some live football during his down time.

Until an announcement arrives though, the rumour mill will keep turning as to who we’ll see Mourinho managing next.