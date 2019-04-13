Former England international and current Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton is being investigated by the police in relation to an alleged assault on Barnsley’s manager.

According to The Telegraph, the former Newcastle, Manchester City and Burnley midfielder allegedly confronted Barnsley manager Stendel, in the tunnel following his side’s 4-2 defeat.

It’s understood that Stendel was left with “blood pouring from his face” after the altercation. Barton was prevented from leaving Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium by the police, this isn’t the first time that Barton has found himself at the centre of controversy during his career.

A statement from Barnsley’s official website has stated that South Yorkshire police are currently investigating the incident which is alleged to have taken place in the tunnel following the game.

Take a look at Barton trying to leave the stadium below:

Funniest part is the copper running right past the car Barton is in pic.twitter.com/63wgoBM1o4 — Sponge Sports (@monkey_sponge) April 13, 2019

Joey Barton getting stopped after the game, but look at the good old British police woman with not a clue what's going on ???#JoeyBarton pic.twitter.com/ySVvpKBlga — KYLE BOWMAN. (@KyleBowman_) April 13, 2019

Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow tweeted about the brawl, take a look at the now deleted post below:

? Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow's now deleted tweet on the incident with Joey Barton… pic.twitter.com/kS1MPEQMDx — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 13, 2019

Barton has shown that he’ll approach management in exactly the same way as he conducted his playing career, did anyone really expect anything less?