Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea proved his worth to the Red Devils and his place as one of the world’s best stoppers, with a brilliant save vs West Ham today.

In the 77th minute of the match, United found themselves on the back-foot and an inch-perfect cross from youngster Grady Diangana floated into aerial threat Michail Antonio and the Hammers substitute towered over Fred to head an effort that was destined for goal.

Antonio’s chance to become the super-sub for Manuel Pellegrini’s side was denied by some glorious heroics and cat-like reflexes from David De Gea. The Spaniard shuffled towards the corner and somehow managed to claw the ball away.

De Gea will be delighted with his match-winning heroics, the Spaniard made a costly mistake which led to Felipe Anderson’s goal for West Ham earlier in the game.

I love him pic.twitter.com/h7SyXdh0fQ — De Gea FC \ McTamo (@TarekTamo) April 13, 2019

De Gea and an insane save ??? I saw it goal but the goat of GKs said NO?? via @goalstv3 #MUNWHU #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EC39dqUu7T — viagoalstv3 (@viagoalstv32) April 13, 2019

De Gea with an absolute worldie pic.twitter.com/dSwk1Zhe6i — ??? (@_Bish___) April 13, 2019

England legend Gary Lineker even likened the Spaniard to superhero Spider-Man:

Spider-Man to the rescue. Great save from De Gea. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 13, 2019

Best keeper in the world — @mervy70 (@garymervyn) April 13, 2019

Without Da Gea united would’ve been somewhere around 10th position — Riiz (@riizrafa) April 13, 2019

That was unbelievable — CHAIRMAN (@ManuelAssuman) April 13, 2019

Save of the Season by De Gea — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 13, 2019

What a save — Lewis Gunderson (@gunderson_lewis) April 13, 2019

Redeemed himself for the goal — Sam (@unikalen23) April 13, 2019

De Gea’s save literally won United the game, the Red Devils won the game-changing penalty from a counter-attack just moments after the save.