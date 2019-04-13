Menu

Video: ‘Save of the Season’ – United fans react to De Gea’s ‘unbelievable’ save to deny Antonio for West Ham

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea proved his worth to the Red Devils and his place as one of the world’s best stoppers, with a brilliant save vs West Ham today.

In the 77th minute of the match, United found themselves on the back-foot and an inch-perfect cross from youngster Grady Diangana floated into aerial threat Michail Antonio and the Hammers substitute towered over Fred to head an effort that was destined for goal.

Antonio’s chance to become the super-sub for Manuel Pellegrini’s side was denied by some glorious heroics and cat-like reflexes from David De Gea. The Spaniard shuffled towards the corner and somehow managed to claw the ball away.

De Gea will be delighted with his match-winning heroics, the Spaniard made a costly mistake which led to Felipe Anderson’s goal for West Ham earlier in the game.

Check out the save below:

Check out some reaction to the amazing save below:

England legend Gary Lineker even likened the Spaniard to superhero Spider-Man:

De Gea’s save literally won United the game, the Red Devils won the game-changing penalty from a counter-attack just moments after the save.

