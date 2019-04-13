Video: Standard Liege vs Anderlecht abandoned after 30 minutes as fans throw flares onto pitch

Standard Liege’s clash with Anderlecht on Friday night lasted just 30 minutes as the game was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

As seen in the video below, the fans in the away end began throwing flares onto the pitch as they saw their side fall 2-0 down after just 30 minutes, as well as having a player sent off.

In turn, they did their best to end proceedings early, and they managed to do so as officials called a halt to the game and it was abandoned.

It remains to be seen when it will now be rescheduled for, but Anderlecht can surely expect a phone call from the Belgian FA in the coming days with their disciplinary action over the behaviour of their supporters.

Meanwhile, the club took to their official Twitter account to slam those responsible, and labelled it “absolutely intolerable for football”, as seen below.

¡El Clásico de Bélgica entre Standard Lieja y Anderlecht se supendió por caída de bengalas! ? Al minuto 22 una inevitable lluvia de bengalas obligó al central a suspender el juego. Algunas bengalas cayeron cerca de la portería de Memo Ochoa. ??pic.twitter.com/3zmt0kNq09 — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 12, 2019

Pendant ce temps-là, le match entre le Standard de Liège et Anderlecht est définitivement arrêté pour jet de fumigènes sur la pelouse ? (? @spormanicom) pic.twitter.com/unHl0rS77B — PFC (@PassionFootClub) April 12, 2019