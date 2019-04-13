Menu

Video: Standard Liege vs Anderlecht abandoned after 30 minutes as fans throw flares onto pitch

Posted by

Standard Liege’s clash with Anderlecht on Friday night lasted just 30 minutes as the game was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

As seen in the video below, the fans in the away end began throwing flares onto the pitch as they saw their side fall 2-0 down after just 30 minutes, as well as having a player sent off.

SEE MORE: Video: Amiens star Prince Gouano confronts fans as Ligue 1 game halted for five minutes due to racist abuse

In turn, they did their best to end proceedings early, and they managed to do so as officials called a halt to the game and it was abandoned.

It remains to be seen when it will now be rescheduled for, but Anderlecht can surely expect a phone call from the Belgian FA in the coming days with their disciplinary action over the behaviour of their supporters.

Meanwhile, the club took to their official Twitter account to slam those responsible, and labelled it “absolutely intolerable for football”, as seen below.