Zidane eyes bargain €60m prolific 133-goal forward to bolster Real Madrid attack

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Mauro Icardi to add competition and quality depth up front alongside Karim Benzema next season.

The 26-year-old has endured a tumultuous campaign this year, as he was stripped of the captaincy last month at Inter and dropped from the squad with an injury being cited as the official reason for his absence.

Coupled with ongoing suggestions that no progress is being made in contract renewal talks with the Nerazzurri, it has unsurprisingly raised question marks over his future at the San Siro.

Despite his troubles though, Icardi has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 123 goals in 211 games for Inter since joining them in 2013, taking his career tally to 133.

As noted by Calciomercato, via AS, it’s now suggested that Real Madrid could make a move for him this summer, and they could do so for just €60m, arguably a bargain price-tag in today’s inflated transfer market for a player of his quality and experience.

It’s added that they will have to fend off interest from Juventus in the Argentine forward, but it certainly seems to be a sensible idea from Los Blancos who have failed to fill the void left behind by former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo last summer after his move to Turin.

Icardi could provide them with another source of goals to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts for major honours next season, although getting the necessary creativity from the players behind him will be key too and so it remains to be seen if further additions are made in what could be a hugely important summer for Real Madrid after a desperately disappointing season this time round.