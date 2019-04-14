Adebayo Akinfenwa could be plotting career change to join WWE

He’s enjoyed a decent career as a footballer, but Adebayo Akinfenwa could be trading it in for a new life as a WWE wrestler.

The 36-year-old has played for 13 different clubs during his professional career, dating back to his time at FK Atlantas back in 2001 after coming through the youth ranks at Watford.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless Adebayo Akinfenwa reaction to Liverpool’s dramatic winner vs Tottenham

He’s bagged 214 goals in 673 appearances, while his profile off the pitch is huge given his exploits on the pitch and his appearance given his physical strength and size.

However, Akinfenwa has suggested that he could hang his boots up and pursue a life in the WWE instead, hinting that he hasn’t closed the door on the idea just yet.

“We have had conversations,” he told The Football Social, as quoted by The Sun. “I’m into WWE because my kids are.

“I got the chance to meet The Rock and we had a little conversation. So watch this space, who knows.”

The football world would certainly miss Akinfenwa, but it already sounds exciting to see what he could bring to the table for the wrestling fans as given his physical attributes, he could be right at home in a WWE ring.