Alleged assault from Joey Barton sees Barnsley boss lose two teeth as details emerge

After an alleged assault from Joey Barton after Fleetwood’s game against Barnsley, rival boss Daniel Stendel was reportedly left with a loss of teeth and a bloody face.

That’s according to The Mirror, who report that Stendel required emergency dental treatment after Barton head butted and punched him during a clash in the tunnel.

It’s added that a police investigation into the matter is ongoing after Sky Sports cameras filmed the former Premier League midfielder being stopped from leaving the stadium after the game, as seen below.

Additional statements from Barton and Stendel are still to be obtained and it’s suggested after that point there could be charges made.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed by the police or those involved so it remains to be seen what action Barton faces relating to his job or otherwise, but ultimately based on the report, it doesn’t sound great for his future.

As for Stendel, he’ll be expected to address the media in midweek ahead of his side’s clash with Shrewsbury on Friday.

It’s unlikely that he’ll respond to any questions relating to the incident if the police are still looking into it, but his appearance could say a lot if he is still sporting any facial injuries after the alleged encounter with Barton.