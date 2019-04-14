Barcelona star sealing €120M departure could hand Real Madrid major transfer boost regarding Liverpool ace

Barcelona selling Philippe Coutinho to PSG could inadvertently hand rivals Real Madrid a big boost in their pursuit of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

According to Don Balon, PSG are eyeing up a €120M swoop for the Brazilian international, an offer that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu would be happy to accept.

It’s also noted that to complete a move like this, PSG would have to sell someone, with the chosen man being Edinson Cavani, a player who Liverpool are interested in.

Don Balon’s report states further that if Liverpool were to sign Cavani, if would give Mane more freedom to leave the Reds and seal a move to Real Madrid.

Coutinho hasn’t had a good season for Barca at all, with the winger looking like a shadow of his former self this year.

If Barca were to be handed €120M for Coutinho by PSG, they should accept it immediately considering the form the Brazilian has been in this season.

Liverpool probably shouldn’t be going for Cavani if Coutinho moves to PSG, as the Uruguayan would be a downgrade on current first choice striker Roberto Firmino.

However, if they were to, we’re sure this’d put a smile on the faces of all Real Madrid fans, as if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off, Los Blancos would be handed a huge boost in their attempts to bring forward Sadio Mane to the Spanish capital this summer.

Looks like we could be in for a huge transfer merry-go-round this summer, folks…