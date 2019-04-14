Menu

Barcelona star sealing €120M departure could hand Real Madrid major transfer boost regarding Liverpool ace

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barcelona selling Philippe Coutinho to PSG could inadvertently hand rivals Real Madrid a big boost in their pursuit of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

According to Don Balon, PSG are eyeing up a €120M swoop for the Brazilian international, an offer that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu would be happy to accept.

It’s also noted that to complete a move like this, PSG would have to sell someone, with the chosen man being Edinson Cavani, a player who Liverpool are interested in.

Don Balon’s report states further that if Liverpool were to sign Cavani, if would give Mane more freedom to leave the Reds and seal a move to Real Madrid.

Coutinho hasn’t had a good season for Barca at all, with the winger looking like a shadow of his former self this year.

If Barca were to be handed €120M for Coutinho by PSG, they should accept it immediately considering the form the Brazilian has been in this season.

barcelona coutinho

Coutinho going to PSG could hand Real Madrid a big boost regarding Mane

Liverpool probably shouldn’t be going for Cavani if Coutinho moves to PSG, as the Uruguayan would be a downgrade on current first choice striker Roberto Firmino.

However, if they were to, we’re sure this’d put a smile on the faces of all Real Madrid fans, as if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off, Los Blancos would be handed a huge boost in their attempts to bring forward Sadio Mane to the Spanish capital this summer.

Looks like we could be in for a huge transfer merry-go-round this summer, folks…

More Stories about Edinson Cavani
More Stories Edinson Cavani Philippe Coutinho Sadio Mane