Chelsea put £40m price-tag on misfit, four clubs eager to find agreement

Chelsea reportedly want £40m if they are to sell misfit Michy Batshuayi this summer, with a string of clubs said to be interested in the Belgian international.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016, but he’s managed to make just 53 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals, as he has struggled to cement his place in the squad let alone the starting line-up.

Batshuayi has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace over the last two years, with neither Antonio Conte nor Maurizio Sarri seemingly fancying him to do a job for them at Stamford Bridge.

That view could change with Chelsea’s transfer ban in mind, as if they are unable to strengthen the squad this summer, they could be forced to recall their loanees to ensure that they have enough quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts next season.

However, according to The Express, Chelsea have named their price for the Belgian forward, as it’s claimed that they want £40m for him this summer.

Both Dortmund and Everton are said to be keen and could splash out to sign him on a permanent basis, while it’s added that Torino and Fiorentina also hold an interest but would prefer a loan move.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Chelsea’s demands are met as it would arguably be better for all concerned to simply allow Batshuayi to move on and get on with his career elsewhere if he doesn’t have a long-term future in west London.

He’s managed just six goals in 34 appearances this season across spells with Valencia and Palace, whereas he excelled in Germany and that would arguably be the most sensible landing spot for him.

From a Chelsea perspective, if they are prevented from making signings this summer due to that FIFA ban, they’d perhaps be better off bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club, given the 21-year-old has bagged 23 goals in 35 Championship games for Aston Villa this season.