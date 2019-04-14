Liverpool ace linked with another Premier League club as seven-year Anfield stint set to end

After a seven-year spell at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge will see his contract expire this summer and a reunion with a former boss has been touted.

The 29-year-old has made just 155 appearances for the Merseyside giants since joining them in 2012, with injuries taking their toll.

Aside from bagging 24 goals in 33 games in the 2013/14 campaign, the England international has continuously struggled for consistency, while the emergence of Jurgen Klopp’s preferred attacking trident in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has severely limited his playing time in recent years.

With that in mind, coupled with his current contract running down this summer, a Liverpool exit is inevitable it seems, but according to The Sun, he may not be moving too far away.

It’s suggested that former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers could be eyeing a swoop for Sturridge, with the hope that the pair can reignite the brilliant partnership that they forged previously.

Sturridge has managed just four goals and two assists in 24 games this season, and so it would appear as though he’ll have some way to go to prove his fitness and form, but an opportunity to remain in the Premier League could be too appealing to turn down.

It’s added in the report that he’s likely to also receive interest from MLS sides, but time will tell what he decides to do next as a chance to be part of Rodgers’ exciting plans at the King Power Stadium to lift Leicester City back into contention at the top end of the table could be difficult to turn down.