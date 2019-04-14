Real Madrid to bolster Zidane’s attack with €70m-rated, 25-goal starlet also eyed by Barcelona

Real Madrid have struggled for goals this season, but Zinedine Zidane will reportedly see the club deliver a €70m signing this summer.

From the 2014/15 campaign to 2016/17, Los Blancos scored in excess of 100 goals in each La Liga season, while they fell just short last year with 94 goals.

After losing their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo last summer to Juventus and failing to sufficiently fill the void he left behind, they’ve managed just 55 goals with seven games remaining this year.

That in turn tells its own story, and Zidane will be fully aware of the necessity to bolster their attacking options this summer to help move past the loss of Ronaldo.

As reported by Goal.com, they’ve decided on their solution and it will come in the form of the €70m signing of Luka Jovic.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt this season from Benfica, and he has found his best form for the Bundesliga outfit with 25 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

With an impressive instinct for scoring goals as well as being able to create for others, coupled with the fact that he will also be a long-term solution to Real Madrid’s problem up top given his age, it seems like a very sensible signing.

Time will tell if it goes through without any hitches this summer, but after such an underwhelming campaign in which they’ve crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey already coupled with being 14 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, big changes will arguably be needed at the Bernabeu.

Should they land Jovic, it could also be a blow to rivals Barca, as the Guardian noted last month that the Catalan giants were also setting their sights on the Serbian international with a €50m bid touted.

It would appear as though Real Madrid are ready to out-bid them and beat them to what could be a quality addition.