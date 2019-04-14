Solskjaer to be given huge Man Utd transfer budget with six names on touted shortlist

Man Utd are currently in a tense battle to qualify for the Champions League next season, but reports claim they could have a huge transfer war-chest this summer.

Their win over West Ham United on Saturday evening lifted them to within two points of the top four in the Premier League table with just five games to go.

SEE MORE: Talks held: £129M superstar initiates negotiations with Manchester United regarding transfer

Meanwhile, they’ll hope to overturn their deficit in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona on Tuesday night, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to put a poor run of form behind them to end the campaign in strong fashion.

However, it seems as though regardless of how the season ends, the Norwegian tactician will be handed a major transfer budget in excess of £200m to spend this summer on strengthening his squad, while sales could also help raise funds, as noted by The Express.

Further, the report goes on to add six names are said to be of interest to Solskjaer and Man Utd, with Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Declan Rice, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Aaron Wan-Bissaka said to be on their touted shortlist.

That is an exciting and ambitious list of potential transfer targets, one that could help build a new core to the squad while also adding young English talent who are excelling both for their rivals and abroad.

Time will tell how successful United are with that purported plan, but the more immediate focus will certainly be on putting themselves in a stronger position to attract their targets by returning to Europe’s top table next season.

Defensive targets are seemingly the priority, given the Red Devils have conceded 44 goals in 33 league games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the standings.

With regards to the attacking players linked, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata all currently competing for a spot in the starting line-up in the attacking third, there has to arguably be some exits first to create space for any new arrivals in that department.