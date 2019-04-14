Triple Liverpool injury boost: Great news for Klopp as trio step up recoveries

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received good news on the injury front as a trio of stars have stepped up their recoveries from injury.

The focus for the Merseyside giants on Sunday will be on their clash with Chelsea at Anfield, as they look to take another step towards the Premier League title.

Rivals Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the earlier kick-off, and so this weekend could prove to be decisive in what is a fascinating title race this season.

However, the Liverpool U23s side was in action on Sunday afternoon too, and that’s where the injury boost has come from as Joe Gomez, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster have all been named in the starting line-up, as noted by the club’s official site.

It’s great news for Klopp as the trio have all suffered with long-term injury problems and to have them edging back towards full fitness to be available for the all-important run in to end the campaign will give him additional quality and depth.

Aside from the title race with City, Liverpool remain on course to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League too as they hold a 2-0 advantage over Porto after the first leg on Merseyside earlier this week.

In turn, getting key players back from injury will allow Klopp to rotate if necessary, albeit they’ve certainly done a brilliant job throughout the season of coping with any setbacks and getting others to step up and deliver performances to keep them on track for major honours.

At such a pivotal stage of the campaign though, the German tactician will undoubtedly welcome as many injured stars returning to the fold as possible and it would appear as though the trio in question could be on the verge of a recall to the senior squad sooner rather than later if they avoid setbacks.