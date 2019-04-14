Video: Leeds ace Ezgjan Alioski snaps after teammate Pontus Jansson kisses him in 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday win

Leeds ace Ezgjan Alioski seemed to snap at teammate Pontus Jansson on Saturday, after the Swede kissed the Macedonian on the cheek during their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites opened up a three point gap over third-place Sheffield United following their win against the Owls on Saturday, however it wasn’t all smiles for Alioski by the looks of things.

During the match, Alioski seemed to snap at teammate Jansson, after the defender kissed him on the cheek.

We don’t really know all the details to Alioski’s reaction, but we think it might be a little over the top for something as harmless as what Jansson did.

Strange one, this…