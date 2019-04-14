Video: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo storms out of press conference after being questioned about club’s away form

Wolves boss Nuno Esperito Santo stormed out of his side’s press conference on Saturday evening, after the 45-year-old was questioned about his side’s away form in the league.

In the video, which can be seen below, Santo was asked about Wolves’ poor away form in the league, with the Portuguese coach responding with “how many games we had at home? Come on” before storming out of the press conference.

Nuno Espirito Santo storms out of his post-match press conference? pic.twitter.com/p9SrWgpgXZ — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) April 13, 2019

Despite Wolves’ struggles away from home lately, they’ve still had a tremendous season, especially considering this is their first campaign back in the Premier League after winning the Championship last year.

We’re with Espirito Santo on this one…