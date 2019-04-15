Barcelona have reportedly opted to end their interest in Luka Jovic, with Real Madrid heavily tipped to sign him this summer instead.

As noted by Goal.com over the weekend, it has been suggested that Real Madrid have set their sights on the 21-year-old to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s attack this summer.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid to bolster Zidane’s attack with €70m-rated, 25-goal starlet also eyed by Barcelona

It comes as Jovic has bagged 25 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances so far this season during his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica, with Los Blancos struggling for goals this year after talisman Cristiano Ronaldo moved on last summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they could be set to receive a transfer boost in their pursuit of the Serbian starlet, as it’s suggested that Barcelona have ruled out trying to sign him this summer and will look elsewhere to strengthen their attacking options.

It’s added that Jovic’s valuation is a key factor, with the talented youngster set to fetch in excess of €60m, or at least that is what Benfica will demand, and that is seemingly beyond what Barca would want to splash out on him.

Secondly, it’s claimed that the Catalan giants have reservations over his ability to offer more than just goals, as their main striker must be able to create for others and play a key role for the team, specifically helping Lionel Messi to flourish.

Luis Suarez has managed to perfect that role in recent years, but the Uruguayan stalwart will be 33 next year and will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

Based on this report, it doesn’t appear as though Jovic will be the man to provide the solution, as Barcelona will seemingly look for a more technically gifted frontman who can offer more assurances of being able to fit into the style of play at the Nou Camp and do more outside the box to help build attacks.

Further, this is his first season of showing such a prolific edge, and it could be argued that spending big on him so early could be a gamble as he has yet to fully prove his ability to score goals year in and year out at the highest level.