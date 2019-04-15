Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock landed himself in hot water after his furious post-match reaction following his side’s defeat to Chelsea last month.

The 70-year-old was left fuming after decisions went against his side as the Blues overturned their deficit and secured a late 2-1 win.

Given Cardiff’s current plight and what’s at stake as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, tension and tempers are undoubtedly on edge and so on one hand it’s easy to sympathise with Warnock for his outbursts.

However, he’ll know himself that he can’t get away with publicly slamming the officials, with the Daily Mail noting that he called referees in the Premier League the “worse in the world”.

Speaking at his press conference on Monday though, he has revealed that he will fight against the three FA charges against him, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’s successful in doing so.

“I’ve pleaded not guilty to the charges and I expect to have a hearing sometime this week, I hope,” Warnock said, as noted by the Mail.

“But it can’t come early because we’ve got a game Tuesday and I’ve got a funeral on Wednesday up in Chesterfield.”

Warnock had to bite his tongue at the weekend when asked for his reaction to incidents during his side’s defeat to Burnley, a result that leaves them five points adrift of safety still with just five games to play.

With that in mind, he’ll surely be desperate to get his appeal out the way so that he can focus on their bid for survival, especially with a crunch showdown with fellow strugglers Brighton on Tuesday night followed by the visit of title-chasing Liverpool at the weekend.