Man Utd face transfer scrap with Arsenal over prolific 22-year-old ace to bolster attack

Man Utd and Arsenal both reportedly have Lyon striker Moussa Dembele on their transfer shortlist to bolster their attack this summer.

The 22-year-old is enjoying another fine season having bagged 20 goals and six assists in 46 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

It follows on from his prolific spell with Celtic, where he scored 51 goals in just 94 games for the Scottish giants, and so he has clearly proven that he knows how to score regularly at a high level.

Capped from U16 level to U21 for France, there is little doubt that Dembele could have a big future ahead of him, and according to The Mirror, both Man Utd and Arsenal are tracking him with a view of making a move this summer.

It could be argued that’s the last place either club need to look for reinforcements as a priority, with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery already boasting quality talent in attack.

Man Utd have Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez all currently battling for a place in the starting line-up in the final third, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette offer plenty of firepower for Arsenal.

The issues for both teams lie at the other end of the pitch, as they have the first and second worst defensive records of the top six, with United faring worse having conceded 44 goals in 33 league games.

Despite that, the report suggests that Dembele could be a target for both Premier League giants ahead of next season, and that could be a move that he welcomes with open arms to test himself at the very top level.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal are currently involved in a tense battle to secure a top four finish in the league though, and perhaps Champions League qualification could be a big factor this summer in attracting top targets and fending off rivals to land their signatures.