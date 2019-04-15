Video: PSG stars fume as Mbappe slams ref and Draxler restrained after 5-1 defeat to Lille

PSG suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Lille on Sunday, and it’s fair to say that the players and staff weren’t impressed with referee Benoit Bastian.

The French giants are closing in another Ligue 1 title this season, as they boast a 17-point lead over their nearest rivals with only a handful of games remaining.

However, their title celebrations were postponed on Sunday after they suffered an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Lille, their heaviest defeat in 10 years, with Juan Bernat being sent off in the first half while Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside.

Naturally, with those decisions going against them, tension was high as they made their way down the tunnel and as seen in the video below, coach Thomas Tuchel, Mbappe, Julian Draxler and club President Nasser Al Khelaifi all expressed their displeasure towards the officials.

Mbappé was heard saying: “This referee takes the Coupe de la Ligue from us, he takes our players from us, he takes everything.”

Nasser Al Khelaifi added: “We need to raise the level of French football! We need to raise the level of French football!”

However, it was Draxler who had to be restrained and led back to the dressing room by teammate Alphonse Areola and a club official while barking: “You have VAR – why don’t you use it? Explain that to me! Explain that to me!”

Addressing the officials in this way is surely going to land PSG in hot water with the French FA who will have to take a closer look at the footage, although the capital club will have another chance to wrap up the league title when they face Nantes on Wednesday night.