AC Milan eye Chelsea, Barcelona stars in potential €75m+ double swoop

AC Milan are reportedly considering launching a double bid for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri and Barcelona ace Malcom this summer.

The Rossoneri are currently holding on to fourth place in Serie A this season, but they hold a slender one-point lead over nearest rivals Roma with six games to go.

All-important qualification for the Champions League is their priority for now, but should they return to Europe’s top table, that will likely give them a boost financially to strengthen coach Gennaro Gattuso’s squad to ensure that they can compete at that level.

According to Calciomercato, they have had a meeting with the agency that look after Emerson and Malcom, and enquired about their current situations at Chelsea and Barcelona respectively.

Emerson, 24, has been limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with Maurizio Sarri largely preferring Marcos Alonso in that position.

Malcom has fared worse at the Nou Camp, making just 19 appearances since his summer switch from Bordeaux, as he’s managed to contribute just four goals and two assists for the Catalan giants.

Despite that lack of playing time though, it’s suggested that the 22-year-old is still valued at over €50m, while Emerson would potentially cost Milan €25m.

In turn, the Italian giants would have to be prepared to spend in excess of €75m in total, and so that is what arguably makes Champions League qualification crucial to their plans to strengthen the squad.

Emerson would add quality depth alongside Ricardo Rodriguez who hasn’t always convinced this season, but it’s the lack of alternatives in attack which has arguably hurt Gattuso more.

An over reliance on Suso on the right wing and the absence of a natural left winger has made Milan predictable to an extent, and so the signing of Malcom would certainly freshen things up and add a new dynamic in that department moving forward.