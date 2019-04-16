Arsenal send scout to watch €35m+ target in Champions League action tonight

Ajax take on Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and Arsenal will reportedly have a scout in Turin to keep a close eye on David Neres.

The 22-year-old has been hugely impressive so far this season, bagging 12 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances for the Eredivisie giants.

SEE MORE: Video: Troy Deeney given straight red card after elbow on Arsenal star

Naturally, the quality level is higher in the Premier League and so he will have to prove that he can cope with that if he were to secure a move away, but his form has seemingly attracted interest from England.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, he’s claimed that Arsenal have sent a scout to Turin on Tuesday to watch the Brazilian ace in action as Ajax look to eliminate Juventus from the Champions League.

The tie remains finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Amsterdam last week, with the Dutch giants still in contention after Neres scored a stunning goal to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, as seen in the video below.

If he continues to create moments of magic such as that, there is no doubt that he will continue to impress and attract more interest, but it appears as though Arsenal are keen to get ahead of the competition.

It’s added by Schira that Neres is likely to be available for around €35m-€40m this summer, and so it remains to be seen if the Gunners have the summer transfer budget to be able to sign him.

He could prove to be a quality addition to Unai Emery’s squad though, especially with his versatility to play on either flank as well as through the middle, which is something that the Spanish tactician arguably lacks.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all excel in a more central role, and so complementing those options with a player like Neres could certainly add a new dynamic to the Arsenal attack if they are impressed enough to launch an offer this summer.