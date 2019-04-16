Bid made: Real Madrid make opening €50m offer to bolster Zidane’s attack with 25-goal starlet

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Luka Jovic and have made a €50m offer to sign him this summer.

Los Blancos are in the midst of a bitterly underwhelming campaign which they look set to end empty-handed after crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month while they are 13 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with just six games to go.

One of their biggest issues this season is arguably their lack of firepower, as after failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit for Juventus, they’ve not found a solution to cope without their talisman.

That’s reflected in the fact that they’ve scored 94 goals or more in the past four seasons, while this year they’ve only managed 56 goals after 32 games.

As reported by Calciomercato, via El Chiringuito, it’s been claimed that they’ve identified a potential solution to that problem in the form of Jovic, and have made an opening offer of €50m.

Jovic, 21, has been in fine form this season, scoring 25 goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Given his age, he will also be a long-term solution for Real Madrid, and so it seems to be a sensible decision from the club to pursue him.

However, he is currently on loan from Benfica, and so it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement is first reached with Frankfurt, who will then potentially sell him on.

The latest update will come as a blow to rivals Barcelona though, as The Guardian reported last month that the Catalan giants were preparing a €50m bid of their own, and so now it remains to be seen which Spanish giant is able to win the transfer scrap for Jovic’s signature.