Cardiff City inform FIFA they won’t pay £15m Emiliano Sala fee to Nantes

Cardiff City have reportedly told FIFA they won’t pay the fee agreed with Nantes for the signing of Emiliano Sala prior to his tragic death.

The Argentine striker died in a plane crash in January along with pilot David Ibbotson, with his body recovered and a funeral held in his hometown.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was among those from the club to travel over to pay their respects, but as far as the transfer itself goes, the Premier League outfit are said to be arguing that it was void and so they don’t owe a fee to Nantes.

According to The Sun, in papers submitted to FIFA, they will not pay the £15m or the £5m bonus included in the agreement, as they are arguing that Sala was not officially registered as a Cardiff player before he tragically passed away.

In contrast, Nantes believe that the necessary paperwork was submitted and so the transfer is binding with regards to FIFA regulations.

It had been hoped that the matter would be resolved between the two clubs, but ultimately it looks as though that has failed and the last thing that the family of Sala need is to continue to hear about such matters and disputes.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with Cardiff also still battling the drop from the Premier League this season, they’ll hope to find a resolution sooner rather than later.