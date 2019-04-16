Double Liverpool injury boost: Great news for Klopp ahead of Porto clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed positive news on the injury front ahead of his side’s clash with Porto in the Champions League.

The Merseyside giants boast a 2-0 lead from the first leg, and so head to Portugal in confident mood that they can complete the job and advance to the semi-finals.

SEE MORE: Liverpool could lose talented starlet to another Premier League club with chances limited

However, with a Premier League title race to also consider, Klopp will be desperate to get as close to a fully fit squad as possible to offer him plenty of quality and depth to rotate if necessary.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, the German tactician has been handed a boost in that regard, as both Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana trained on Tuesday ahead of the encounter with Porto.

Henderson in particular will be a massive boost for Liverpool, as he’s bagged a goal and two assists in his last two league appearances for the Reds, proving to be decisive with Klopp using him in a more advanced role.

As for Lallana, he’s been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions as injuries have blighted him again all year.

Nevertheless, he gives Klopp another option off the bench and a different dynamic in the final third, and that could prove to be very useful as Liverpool hope to go right down to the wire on two fronts.

Meanwhile, as noted by Klopp to the club’s site, Joe Gomez is also ready to make his comeback from injury for the senior side, and given his influence in the first half of the campaign, that will be another major positive for Liverpool are they continue to build momentum on and off the pitch at just the right time.