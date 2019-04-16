Everton midfielder Andre Gomes charged with violent conduct for stamp on Fulham’s Mitrovic

Everton’s Andre Gomes has been hit with an FA charge for violent conduct following a challenge on Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who is nearing the end of a season-long loan from Barcelona, was pictured stamping on the Serbian star in the late stages of a Premier League clash at Craven Cottage at the weekend.

Everton lost the match 2-0 and the Portuguese star clearly took his frustration out on his opponent, missing the ball completely and pressing down on Mitrovic’s shin.

The match official missed the incident and thusly no action was taken against Gomes at the time, but he has now been punished retrospectively for the horror tackle.

The Times reports that Gomes is now facing a three-match ban for his actions, after being officially charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Everton’s Andre Gomes facing 3 match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the FA following alleged stamp on Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. Has until 6pm tomorrow to respond. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) April 15, 2019

The player has until 6 pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge, but it now looks likely that he will miss a crucial run of fixtures for the Toffees.

Gomes has been a strong presence in the Everton midfield this season, taking in 26 Premier League appearances in total and impressing with his strong, imposing style and composure in possession.

However, he let himself down with the tackle on Mitrovic and he will rightly be punished at the worst possible time for Marco Silva’s side.

Andre Gomes could be facing a three match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the FA following an alleged stamp on Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. Everton have until 6pm tomorrow to respond.#EFC pic.twitter.com/HSlV79wV28 — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) April 15, 2019

The Toffees are chasing the coveted seventh place spot in the Premier League, which is reserved for the ‘best of the rest’ outside the top six super clubs in English football.

Losing Gomes represents a significant blow to their chances, but it is important that he is made an example of after a challenge which could have quite easily been a career-ender for Mitrovic.