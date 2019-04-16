Ex-Brazil and Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho featured on political track launching new rap career

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has been featured on musician Jorge Vercillo’s new track ‘Garra’, using the platform to speak out on political issues.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona superstar launched a new rap career by adding a few lines to the song which calls for Brazil’s political system to change and amid corruption and controversy – as The Sun reports.

The World Cup winner can be heard belting out the lyrics “we’re all a family on this planet”, reportedly responding to a fine the Ronaldinho Gaucho Institute received last year for causing environmental damage.

The 39-year-old posted a link to the track on Twitter at the weekend, with the caption: “One more in the firm! GARRA, music from @jorgevercillooficial, @alexnunesyyzand @ronaldinho! Now on all digital platforms.”

Mais uma da firma!!! GARRA, música de @jorge_vercillo , Alex Nunes e @10Ronaldinho ! Já em todas as plataformas digitais. Ouça agora ??https://t.co/nYvO1V0trV ??? pic.twitter.com/pJJ3fGjHVk — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) April 13, 2019

He also posted a short snippet of the song on Instagram, as he aims to hit back at Brazilian authorities for seizing three of his luxury cars and a rare piece of artwork for not paying the fines accrued by his institute.

According to The Sun, The Brazilian Public Ministry said Ronaldinho and his associates signed a deal to pay for clearing up the damage but the repairs were never made.

Ronaldinho and his brother Assis also had their passports seized after claims of refusal to pay the £1.75million debt in their name.

Prosecutors in the case only found £5,000 in the Brazilian’s personal bank account, amid reported ongoing financial woes for the one time footballer.

Ronaldinho enjoyed a decorated playing career, winning two La Liga titles, Serie A and the Champions League, along with a whole host of individual awards.