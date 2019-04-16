Menu

Lionel Messi becomes the first player in 5 years to do this after sensational performance for Barcelona vs United

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi managed to achieve an impressive feat during his mesmerising display against Manchester United this evening. Messi was unstoppable.

Messi became the first player since Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son to score from outside of the box with both his left and right foot in a Champions League game. Son achieved the feat in November 2014 and after a five-and-a-half-year wait, Messi has matched the South Korean’s excellent achievement.

Messi opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 16th minute of the clash with a truly world-class strike.

MisterChip revealed Messi’s impressive feat:

Messi was superb tonight, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner looked unstoppable against the Red Devils.

Barcelona were sensational against United tonight, Ernesto Valverde’s side have to be considered the favourites for the Champions League after that display.

