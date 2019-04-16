Wolves have reportedly joined the race to try and sign Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho, who has previously been linked with Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old has impressed at youth level for the Merseyside giants this year, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in just 19 appearances.

SEE MORE: Video: Jamie Carragher’s priceless reaction as Gary Neville suggests Man Utd should rotate vs Man City

He’s also made a mini breakthrough for the senior side, featuring twice for Jurgen Klopp with an appearance apiece in the Premier League and FA Cup, albeit a very brief one in the former.

However, Liverpool could now be under pressure to convince him to stay and bide his time for a prominent role at the highest level, as The Mirror report via O Jogo, that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on taking him to Molineux.

It’s suggested that it’s unclear if it would be an exit on loan or a permanent basis, but ultimately it will be a concern for Liverpool if Camacho departs as he appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

That said though, given his preference to play in the final third, he will continue to remain at the bottom of the pecking order at Anfield moving forward, as he will have to try and displace the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and other midfield options at Klopp’s disposal.

It could be argued that’s an area in which Liverpool could give their young stars a chance to offer something different in the final third, but judging on how things have gone so far this year, it doesn’t appear as though Camacho is going to get much joy.

A loan deal would arguably make sense for Liverpool, as they would hope the youngster gains experience and playing time to develop before returning to Merseyside.

However, from Camacho and Wolves’ perspective, they’ll surely be eager to plan a long-term future perhaps with more reassurances of a bigger role away from Liverpool.